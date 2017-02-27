Husbands is winner of Burnham Memorial three stage cycle road race
After two weekends and 137 miles of intense racing on the roadways, Stephano Husbands (Team Coco’s) emerged winner of the Burnham Memorial Three-Stage Road Race yesterday.
Husbands, 21, did not win a stage but was consistent throughout the grueling event and finished in five, 19 minutes and two seconds to snare the spoils.
The Team Coco's standout placed top five in each of the stages.
