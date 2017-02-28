Cornwall, Hamilton shine but President’s XI go down

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall did his West Indies chances little harm with another stellar half-century but the WICB President’s XI went down by two wickets to England in a 50-overs tour match here yesterday.

The big-hitting Cornwall struck an attacking 59 from 61 deliveries while captain Jahmar Hamilton enhanced his credentials with a top score of 73 as the hosts, opting to bat first, were dismissed for 233 off 48 overs.

Left-handed Kyle Mayers weighed in with a better than run-a-ball 33 while opener Kyle Hope chipped in with 24.

Ben Stokes (3-35) and Liam Plunkett (3-44) led the England attack with three wickets apiece while fellow Chris Woakes (2-37) finished with a brace.

In reply, England were lifted by opener Jonny Bairstow who top-scored with 86 while Woakes stroked an unbeaten, run-a-ball 47 and Joe Root, 46.

Off-spinner Andre McCarthy (2-4), fast bowler Ronsford Beaton (2-46) and leg-spinner Damion Jacobs (2-54) all finished with two wickets each.

Cornwall’s half-century – his fourth in List A – was required in emergency circumstances after the President’s XI slumped to 55 for five in the 16th over.

The 24-year-old Cornwall then combined with Hamilton in a counter-attacking 123-run, sixth wicket stand which revived the innings and repelled the English bowlers.

While Cornwall struck six fours and three sixes, Hamilton notched five fours and two sixes in a 90-ball innings.

Cornwall departed in the 37th over but Mayers joined Hamilton to put on a further 42 for the seventh wicket, striking three fours and a six off 32 balls.

England then made a stuttering start to their run chase when they lost Sam Billings cheaply for two with the score on 11 in the third over.

But Bairstow and Root came together to prop up the innings in a 117-run second wicket stand, and put England back on course for victory.

Bairstow faced 97 balls and struck nine fours while Root counted four boundaries in a 67-ball innings.

Root’s dismissal, caught at the wicket by Hamilton off Jacobs in the 26th over, sparked a slide that saw six wickets tumble for 49 runs.

Struggling on 177 for seven in the 40th over, Woakes came to his side’s rescue, belting four fours and a six in helping to put on 35 for the eighth wicket with Adil Rashid who made 10, as he saw England home.

The victory was the second in three days for the tourists after they beat the UWI Vice-Chancellor’s XI by 117 runs in another 50-overs game last Saturday.

They will now turn their attention to the three-match One-Day International series against West Indies starting at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua on Friday.