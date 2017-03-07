Mahadeo repeats as Fitness Challenge men’s champ

Prior to the staging of the third Guyana Fitness Games ‘Fitness Challenge’, last year’s winner, Dillon Mahadeo set the goal of repeating.

In front of a large crowd at the National Park yesterday, the 21 year-old gladiator from Cross Fit 592 achieved it.

Mahadeo who placed second in the inaugural event in 2015, dead lifted, ran, pressed, pushed and jumped his way to add another “Fittest Man in Guyana’ title to his collection.

He amassed a total of 462 points, relegating fellow gladiators, Charlie Walker (410) to second and Anis Ade Thomas (397) who placed sixth last year to third.

Besides another year's bragging rights, Mahadeo was awarded the champion's trophy and the $250,000 first prize. The sum of $150,000 went to Walker while Ade Thomas who pocketed $100,000.