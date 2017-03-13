Morgan Learning Institute storms way into knockout round

Morgan Learning Centre (MLC) stormed its way into the elimination round of the Milo U18 Secondary Schools football championships, dismissing Tucville 7-1 yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The John Street-based institution maintained its unbeaten record in the event as Leon Richardson continued his goal scoring prowess, recording a hat-trick on either side of halftime in the 16th, 36th and 70th minute.

He was supported by Osafo Matheson, Alistair Frank, Carl Griffith and Daniel Nedd who scored in the 18th, 24th, 45th and 58th minute respectively. For the youthful Tucville side, Darren Daly netted in the 53rd minute.