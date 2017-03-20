DCC defeat GNIC to register second win

By Royston Alkins

 

West Indies under 19 player Tevin Imlach produced an outstanding knock of 87 not – out to see the Demerara Cricket club (DCC) to an wicket win over GNIC and register their second win in as many days at the Queenstown venue, yesterday.

GNIC who won the toss and elected to bat posted a competitive score of 149 for 7 from their allotted 20 overs. Ryan Shun top scored with an innings of 52 which was decorated with four fours and a similar amount of sixes. He got support from Jason George who contributed 24 not-out with two fours and a maximum and David Dick who made 28 with three sixes.

Steven Sankar and Trevon Griffith took 2 for 25 and 2 for 32 respectively for the Queenstown team, who in their turn at the crease powered home to 150 for 2 in 16.5 overs. Imlach smashed 87 from 44 deliveries. He blasted seven sixes and the same amount of fours while receiving support from his opening partner Brian Sattaur who made 39 from 37 deliveries. His innings include four fours and three sixes. The two featured in century opening stand to seal the game for DCC.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

default placeholder

Handscomb-Marsh rearguard earns draw for Australia

Trinis (Per)mauled

Jadeja boosts India’s victory chance after Pujara double

default placeholder

Berbice dethrone Demerara to take U15 title

Chase powers Pride to massive win

default placeholder

Scorpions record historic low as wickets tumble

default placeholder

Golden State outlast Bucks 117-92

default placeholder

Shields elected president of Lusignan Golf Club

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Tuschen child dies after accident

  3. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  4. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  5. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  6. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  7. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  8. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  9. Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism

Centenary of the end of Indian Indentureship

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol