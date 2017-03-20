DCC defeat GNIC to register second win

By Royston Alkins

West Indies under 19 player Tevin Imlach produced an outstanding knock of 87 not – out to see the Demerara Cricket club (DCC) to an wicket win over GNIC and register their second win in as many days at the Queenstown venue, yesterday.

GNIC who won the toss and elected to bat posted a competitive score of 149 for 7 from their allotted 20 overs. Ryan Shun top scored with an innings of 52 which was decorated with four fours and a similar amount of sixes. He got support from Jason George who contributed 24 not-out with two fours and a maximum and David Dick who made 28 with three sixes.

Steven Sankar and Trevon Griffith took 2 for 25 and 2 for 32 respectively for the Queenstown team, who in their turn at the crease powered home to 150 for 2 in 16.5 overs. Imlach smashed 87 from 44 deliveries. He blasted seven sixes and the same amount of fours while receiving support from his opening partner Brian Sattaur who made 39 from 37 deliveries. His innings include four fours and three sixes. The two featured in century opening stand to seal the game for DCC.