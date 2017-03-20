Trinis (Per)mauled

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC — Veerasammy Permaul celebrated his call-up to the West Indies Twenty20 squad with the 21st five-wicket haul of his first class career as Guyana Jaguars installed themselves as firm favourites to win their seventh round match in the Regional four-day championship against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force here yesterday.

The 27-year-old left-arm spinner, named in the Windies squad to face Pakistan later this month, claimed seven for 28, a spell which sent the hosts tumbling for a hugely disappointing 183 in their second innings, on the penultimate day of the contest at Queen’s Park Oval.

Set a paltry 56 for victory, Jaguars ended the day on three without loss, within touching distance of their second successive win.

Earlier, tail-ender Romario Shepherd gathered his maiden half-century in only his second first class game as Jaguars, resuming on 246 for eight, were eventually dismissed for 330 — a healthy lead of 128 runs.

Raymon Reifer, unbeaten on exactly 50 at the start, added only five before perishing in the day’s ninth over but Shepherd six fours in an 85-ball knock to see Jaguars past 300.

Significantly, he put on 57 for the final wicket with Youth World Cup start Keemo Paul whose unbeaten 27 came from 37 deliveries and included three fours and a six. Fast bowler Marlon Richards (4-57) and left-arm spinner Bryan Charles (4-91) finished with four wickets apiece. Batting a second time, Red Force never really recovered from losing their captain Kyle Hope to the second ball of the innings, bowled by fellow Barbadian Raymon Reifer without a run on the board, and collapsed to 183 all out.

Isaiah Rajah top-scored with 40, Yannic Cariah got 30 while Evin Lewis and Richards chipped in with 25 apiece.

However, Red Force struggled to find partnerships and a stand of 48 for the second between Rajah and Lewis was the best of the innings.

The left-handed Rajah, who faced 84 balls and counted four boundaries, added a further 39 for the fourth wicket with Cariah but the partnership proved in vain as Permaul wrecked the innings.