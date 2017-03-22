CARIFTA bound!
-AAG names 12 athletes and three officials for next month’s CARIFTA Games in Curacao
The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) has named a contingent of 12 athletes and three officials for the 46th Flow CARIFTA Games scheduled for next month in Curacao.
According to a press release sent out to the media yesterday, the party will depart April 13 for the Games which will be staged April 15 to 17 in Willemstad.
The 12 athletes who have qualified to represent to Guyana at the prestigious event are as follows:
Chantoba Bright Female U18 Long Jump and Triple Jump
Claudrice McKoy Female U20 1500m
Kenisha Phillips Female U18 100m and 200m
Daniel Williams Male U18 200m and High Jump
Onasha Rogers Female U18 100m
Compton Caesar Male U20 100m and 200m
Anfernee Headecker Male U20 800m
Tremaine Browne Male U18 Long Jump and Triple Jump
Samuel Lynch Male U20 800m
Tarique Boyle Male U18 High jump
Natricia Hooper (USA) Female U20 400m and Triple Jump
Matthew McKenzie Male U20 5000m
The appointed coaches are Johnny Gravesande and Moses Pantlitz while Yvonne October will act as Manager.
According to IAAF World Athletics Club President, Lamine Diack, CARIFTA is “on par with the World Championships.”
The meet is considered one of the best development meets in world athletics. Having started out on grass tracks, with athletes staying in schools or other similar temporary shelter, the CARIFTA Games have come a long way. College and university coaches and scouts from the United States make their way to the Games each year, in a bid to identify up-and-coming talent.
CARIFTA runs entirely under IAAF rules and has produced World Record holders, Usain Bolt, Darrel Brown, World and Olympic Champions such as Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica, Kim Collins of St Kitts-Nevis and Pauline Davis-Thompson of the Bahamas, Alleyne Francique of Grenada and Obadele Thompson of Barbados.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
-
‘It wasn’t me’
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
-
Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook
Comments
About these comments