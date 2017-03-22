Rose Hall Town Jammers beat New Amsterdam Warriors in final

Rose Hall Town Jammers maintained their number one team status when they defeated New Amsterdam Warriors 46-32 in the final of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) Anamayah Championships on Sunday.

Michael King top scored in the win with 12 points at the Fyrish Court while David Hope and Mickel Lewis chipped in with nine and eight points respectively. Adding six points to the score was Kevon Emmanuel.

For New Amsterdam Warriors, Romain Fogenay recorded a game-high