GFF shortlist 30 man squad for Martinique encounter
With less than five days remaining before Guyana battles CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier Martinique, on March 28th at the MSC ground in Linden, the Guyana Football Federation has shortlisted a 30 man provisional squad featuring 13 foreign based players.
The foreign based contingent includes Akel Clarke (Central FC of Trinidad and Tobago), Andrew Durant (San Juan Jabloteh of Trinidad and Tobago), Adrian Butters (York Region Shooters of Canada), Chris Nurse (Islington Admiral United of England), Quincy Adams (S.V. Nishan 42 of Suriname), Samuel Cox (Wealdstone of England), Daniel Wilson (S.V. Nishan 42 of Suriname), Kelsey Benjamin (Caledonia AIA of Trinidad and Tobago), …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
51 year-old Guyanese wholesaler murdered in his T&T home
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
Comments
About these comments