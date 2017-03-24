GFF shortlist 30 man squad for Martinique encounter

With less than five days remaining before Guyana battles CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier Martinique, on March 28th at the MSC ground in Linden, the Guyana Football Federation has shortlisted a 30 man provisional squad featuring 13 foreign based players.

The foreign based contingent includes Akel Clarke (Central FC of Trinidad and Tobago), Andrew Durant (San Juan Jabloteh of Trinidad and Tobago), Adrian Butters (York Region Shooters of Canada), Chris Nurse (Islington Admiral United of England), Quincy Adams (S.V. Nishan 42 of Suriname), Samuel Cox (Wealdstone of England), Daniel Wilson (S.V. Nishan 42 of Suriname), Kelsey Benjamin (Caledonia AIA of Trinidad and Tobago),