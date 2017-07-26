Crabwood Creek farmer critical after gang attack

A 24-year-old farmer from Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne is in critical condition following an attack by a gang of seven men on Sunday.

Cheddi Eshwar Sawh, 24, of Lot 97 Grant 2767 Crabwood Creek, is presently in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital due to the severe head injuries he sustained during the attack.

According to a relative of the man, on Sunday night around 10.30, Sawh was leaving his girlfriend’s house, which is located in the vicinity of the Malali Area, in Crabwood Creek when a gang of seven men pounced on him. The relative said, an eyewitness told the family that the attack lasted for a couple minutes, after which the men made good their escape. However, Sawh was left with severe head injuries since the attackers mostly dealt him lashes in his head.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In