More policies, systems needed for diaspora to return
-Professor Narine
Describing the diaspora as a “sleeping giant,” Professor Dhanpaul Narine of New York (NY) says more systems and policies need to be put in place to encourage overseas-based Guyanese to return home to invest.
On the second day of the five-day Diaspora Engagement Conference that is being held at the Ramada Princess Hotel, East Bank Demerara, he said that politicians are not doing enough to tap the enormous resource of Guyanese living abroad.
The conference, organized by the University of Guyana (UG) is being held under the theme: "Dreaming Diaspora Engagement, Doing Diaspora Engagement."
