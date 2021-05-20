Diaspora conference will inform gov’t policy – Foreign Secretary

Members of the Guyanese diaspora will have the opportunity this weekend to engage with senior functionaries on ways to contribute to Guyana’s development at the PPP/C government’s inaugural diaspora conference.

The conference scheduled for May 22 will be held under the theme “the new era of engagement for the Guyanese diaspora”.

The interactive engagement will see around 1000 participants attend via Zoom while others will be able to engage via social media and/ listen to the live television broadcast.