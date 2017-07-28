Cop cleared of threatening civilian

Frank Thompson, the Assistant Superinten-dent of Police (ASP) who was recorded in February verbally threatening a civilian, had the charge dismissed yesterday for want of prosecution.

Thompson, 29, of 154 Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, was cleared by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan of the offence of using threatening language to civilian Hemchand Budhai. It was alleged that on February 22, at Broad Street, Georgetown, he made use of threatening language to Budhai.

When the case was called, Budhai was again a no-show, prompting the Chief Magistrate to dismiss the matter for "want of prosecution."