Oil revenue to flow from day one

– ExxonMobil Ops Manager

Guyana will receive revenue from the first day of oil production, ExxonMobil’s Upstream Operations Manager Doug McGehee said on Thursday night.

McGehee was speaking at Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) 2017 Business Magazine launch, which was held at the Marriott Hotel.

Before a gathering of more than 100 persons, McGehee provided a recap of everything the company has done since 2015. He recalled the exploration of Liza 1, Liza 2, Liza 3, Payara 1, Payara 2, Snook and Skip Jack wells. Collectively, he said, the reservoirs of all together have between 2.25 billion and 2.75 billion barrels of oil and when production starts, the infrastructure will be able to output some 100,000 to 120,000 barrels per day.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  3. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000

  7. Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds