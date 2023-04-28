ExxonMobil Guyana makes final investment decision for Uaru

On the heels of it receiving an environmental permit, ExxonMobil yesterday made a final investment decision for the Uaru development offshore Guyana. (See other story on page 3.)

A release from ExxonMobil said that the company expects Uaru, the fifth project on Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block, to add approximately 250,000 barrels of daily capacity after a targeted startup in 2026.

“Our fifth, multi-billion-dollar investment in Guyana exemplifies ExxonMobil’s long-term commitment to the country’s sustained economic growth,” said Liam Mallon, president of the ExxonMobil Upstream Company.