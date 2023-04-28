Bartica mayor not contesting upcoming LGE

The Mayor of Bartica has announced that he will not be contesting Local Government Elections come June 2023 and thinks it’s time for the youth and females to step up.

In a release yesterday, Gifford Marshall reminisced of having been elected in 2016 following the return of Local Government Elections under the Granger-led administration, and, having served as Bartica’s very first mayor. He thanked Barticians for their trust in him at that “critical juncture” and expressed pride in having dedicated seven years to the “great town of Bartica” in this capacity.