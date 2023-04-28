Linden hosts first ever Building Expo

Lindeners celebrated their first ever Building Expo in conjunction with the grand opening of Mast Villa at Amelia’s Ward.

This was announced in a Ministry of Housing and Water release yesterday which also stated that a number of homes were also exhibited.

The release explained that the goal of the Expo is to “provide a forum for the exchange of cutting-edge technological innovations in the building industry, as well as a meeting place for investors and consumers to exchange ideas and locate goods and services for their construction endeavours.” The concept, it added, originated when businessmen networked at the International Building Expo hosted last year by the Ministry of Housing and Water.