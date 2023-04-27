Colonel Omar Khan promoted to Brigadier

President Irfaan Ali today promoted Colonel Omar Khan to the rank of Brigadier during a ceremony at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

A release from the Office of the President said that the two-fold ceremony saw the President of Guyana and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces confirming Brigadier Godfrey Bess as the 11th Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force. He also awarded him a Military Service Star (MSS).

The release said that the Defence Act [at Section 169] empowers the President to appoint an officer to command the Defence Force where it states:

“The President shall appoint an officer, being a member of the Force, in whom the command of the Force shall be vested and, subject to the terms of such appointment, such officer shall have command of that Force.”

The appointment was made in keeping with the Head of State exercising his powers as Minister of Defence vested within the Defence Act.

Brigadier Bess officially hands over command to Brigadier Khan during a change of command parade tomorrow, the release said.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips; Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and other government ministers, heads of the joint services and members of the GDF were also at the event.