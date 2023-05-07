Confident in Khan’s competence to lead GDF – Bess

Outgoing Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess is confident in the competence of his successor Brigadier Omar Khan to run the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

“Well, Brigadier Khan has been in the GDF for 31 years. I have known him, we have worked together. He is very intelligent. He is a competent officer. He is very strategic and I’m sure that he will lead this GDF properly and he will get the support of the GDF,” Brigadier Bess said in response to a question about his confidence in Brigadier Khan at the change of command ceremony.