Former GDF CoS says never felt unconfirmed Change of command parade…

Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff (CoS), Brigadier Godfrey Bess yesterday said he never felt unconfirmed even though his preferment as CoS came just one day before he retired.

Bess was speaking after yesterday’s Change of Command Parade which also featured the new Chief of Staff Omar Khan.

Brigadier Bess was appointed under former president, David Granger, in July 2020. Since then, Bess had been in the role as acting Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force until Thursday.