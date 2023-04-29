Kross Kolor Studios wins UNESCO grant

By Mia Anthony

(Intern with the Guyana Media and Communication Academy)

Kross Kolor Studios has won a grant which will enable teenagers who wish to be a part of the music industry in Guyana, the chance to showcase their talents and to monetize their work.

In an interview with Stabroek News yesterday, Burchmore Simon, owner and founder of Kross Kolor Records said that with the UNESCO grant, he can do more for music and culture and a part of that would include bringing new faces with potential and a fresher sound to the forefront; it is what he hopes to achieve with the training grant. The size of the grant was not disclosed.