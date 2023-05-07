Croal inspects Port Kaituma road work

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal yesterday visited school road in Port Kaituma where rehabilitation work is currently underway.

A Ministry of Housing and Water press release stated that rehabilitation work is currently underway on a 600-metre stretch of road at the cost of $96 million. United Contracting and Supplies is the executing contractor.

The road, which leads to the Port Kaituma Nursery, Primary, and Secondary schools, is being upgraded with rigid pavement concrete. Once completed, it will provide much needed relief to residents, particularly schoolchildren