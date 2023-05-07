Non-profit performing arts academy launched

Dancer Lynn Medford has launched Guyana’s latest institution dedicated to the performing arts with the aim of giving artists an opportunity to be professionally certified in 30 areas covering dance, drama, music, and film.

The Academy for the Performing Arts, a non-profit, which debuted last Sunday at the MovieTowne Fiesta Plaza has been in the planning stages since 2009, Medford said, and has built up a large following though it only operated in the field of dance.

According to her, while the academy will open in September, summer programmes will be offered. She explained that the academy will be offering some 150 scholarships to those desirous of studying, and called on corporate Guyana to get on board and assist with the sponsorship of 50 scholarships.