Guyana News

Infrastructure works moving ahead at new housing site in Bartica

Officials discussing the upcoming project
Officials discussing the upcoming project
By

In the coming weeks, construction on the first 100 middle-income, three-bedroom-flat housing units will begin in Bartica, Region 7.

Director of Projects, of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Omar Narine, led a visit to the new site which is located at 7 Miles, just off from the Bartica Airstrip.

Regional officials and engineers were also on the site visit yesterday.

This new development is  valued at  approximately $1billion. Currently, three contractors have mobilized and works are progressing as planned, a release from the CHPA said.

Trending