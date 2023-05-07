Infrastructure works moving ahead at new housing site in Bartica

In the coming weeks, construction on the first 100 middle-income, three-bedroom-flat housing units will begin in Bartica, Region 7.

Director of Projects, of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Omar Narine, led a visit to the new site which is located at 7 Miles, just off from the Bartica Airstrip.

Regional officials and engineers were also on the site visit yesterday.

This new development is valued at approximately $1billion. Currently, three contractors have mobilized and works are progressing as planned, a release from the CHPA said.