The Vector Control Services of the Ministry of Health has set up shop at Main Street near to Courts for the day in observance of Mosquito Awareness Week 2023.

Director (ag) of Vector Control Sevices, Dr Reza Niles-Robin said the event is aimed at raising awareness of the various mosquito vectors to help lower the transmission of these infectious diseases and better the health outcomes and health status of citizens.

Mosquito Awareness Week is being observed from May 01- May 07 under the theme “Fight the bite, eliminate mosquito breeding sites”.

Representatives from the Environmental Health Unit and the National Blood Transmission Services were also part of today’s activity.