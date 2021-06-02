Sod turned for Lethem GWI, CH&PA office

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin D Croal on Monday turned the sod for a new Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) regional office at Lethem.
Also present at the sod-turning which was held at the Lethem Commercial Block, where the new office will be constructed was the Director of Hinterland Services for GWI, Ramchand Jailall, a release from the CH&PA said. Under the 2021 budgetary allocation to GWI, the sum of $23M has been budgeted for the construction of the new office.