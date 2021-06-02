Two more COVID-19 deaths added to May’s count

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were yesterday added to May’s fatality count.
The Ministry of Health in a press release stated that the two additional deaths which were recorded as of May 31, increased Guyana’s total novel coronavirus fatality toll to 391. They were identified as a 44-year-old man from Region Four and a 94-year-old woman from Region Three. They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.
These deaths increased the fatality count for the month of May – the deadliest month in relation to COVID-19 – to 92.