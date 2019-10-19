Enigma expands to Berbice, produces Dougla

Enigma Dance Studio is expanding and began offering classes in New Amsterdam, Berbice on October 5.

Founded in 2009 by Lynn Medford Ronnkvist, Enigma includes an academy and company, advanced juniors and beginners from age 2. Its 74 students cover nine genres including: African, Indian, and Latin cultural dance both traditional and modern; jazz; contemporary; modern; hip-hop; ballet and commercial. The group has three main teachers with a director/choreographer and certified instructor heading the team.

During the recent World of Dance Championships in Trinidad and Tobago, the team competed against hundreds of participants and walked away with gold medals. This win paved the way for a special invitation for Enigma’s dancers to attend the World Championships in Los Angeles, California. Currently they are preparing for the World of Dance competition in 2020 as well as hip-hop competitions.