Four Miles, Port Kaituma to receive water in one week – Croal

Residents of Four Miles, Port Kaituma, Region One are expected to start benefiting from potable water supply within another week.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal visited the community yesterday and told residents that a new pump has been procured and will be installed through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI). The Minister was at the time accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley.

A release from the Central Housing and Planning Authority said that Croal explained that the new pump will be connected to the Two Miles Water Supply System to increase water pressure so that residents at Four Miles can receive water, since the well was drilled to serve both communities. This will ease the current water woes at Four Miles.

Wells drilled at Fitzburg and Oronoque over the past two years, will also be interconnected to provide better service, the release said.