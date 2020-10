Five Mile to get water soon – Croal

Water will be supplied to the community of Five Miles, Region Seven in time for the Christmas holidays.

According to a release from the Guyana Water Inc, Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal gave this assurance to residents on Saturday during a community meeting.

He was at the time visiting a number of villages in Bartica, Region 7 to assess the current water situation, with the aim of addressing any concerns.