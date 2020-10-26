PNCR Congress likely to be delayed over pandemic

The 21st Biennial Delegates’ Congress of the People’s National Conference Reform (PNCR) has become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic according to General Secretary Amna Ally.

Asked recently by Stabroek News whether a date has been set for the congress which was last held in 2018, Ally said it would be “soon”. Asked to place a date to “soon”, she said that it depends on how the pandemic progresses.

“There is a pandemic and the PNCR doesn’t want to hold a congress and gather hundreds of people in one location. We have a number of other considerations and the ongoing pandemic is a primary consideration,” Ally explained about the delay. The last Congress provided a significant upset when long time Chair Basil Williams was roundly defeated by current chair Volda Lawrence.