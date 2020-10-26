Golden Fleece father of 11 dies in accident

A fisherman of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast died on Saturday when the bicycle he was riding got into an accident with a car.

The deceased has been identified as fifty-eight-year-old Tulsieram Rajkumar also known as ‘Utam’ of Golden Fleece, a father of eleven. The accident occurred along the Essequibo Coast Public Road in Golden Fleece at 5:45pm.

A daughter of the deceased (name undisclosed) said she was at work in Georgetown when she received the news of her father’s death. She has since returned home. The distraught young woman said the family is still shaken by Rajkumar’s sudden demise. “He was my everything,” she lamented.

Following the accident, Rajkumar was rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the car, a fifty-seven-year-old man has since been detained.