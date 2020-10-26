Number of COVID cases zooms past 4,000

Twenty-nine more persons were yesterday confirmed positive for COVID-19 after the testing of 274 persons which now brings the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000.

Region 4 again accounts for the highest number of new cases from the six regions to have shown increases.

The other five regions that recorded new cases are regions: 1, 2, 5, 7 and 8.

According to the Ministry of Health’s dashboard two more persons are patients at the COVID-19 ICU, a total of 15. The ICU has been at near or full capacity in recent weeks amid the soaring number of cases.

There are 788 persons in home isolation, 101 in institutional isolation and 38 in institutional quarantine.

The death toll remains at 119. The last two confirmed deaths were of two elderly men, a 78-year-old from Region 4 and an 86-year-old from Region 8, both of whom passed away on Saturday.

MoH’s dashboard for yesterday.