PM lauds postal workers in face of COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips recently congratulated the staff of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) for their dedication to service in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and assured that the corporation would have the continued support of the government.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the Prime Minister made these comments while speaking at a simple ceremony at the GPOC head office in observance of World Post Day.

He noted that while many other categories of workers have been allowed to stay safe at home, postal workers have been bravely facing the risks of COVID-19.