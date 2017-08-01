Soldier injured during security operation

A Guyana Defence Force Private, Brian Samuel, 22, is battling for his life at the GPHC, after being struck down today on the Bath Settlement Public Road, West Coast Berbice at about 1:30 am by a motorcycle during a security operation.

Samuel of Hope, East Coast Demerara was first rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, the police said in a statement. The motorcyclist whose name was given as Ramraj, 65, of 5th Street Alberttown suffered minor injuries and was admitted to the Fort Wellington Hospital.

Investigations, police said, revealed that ranks of the Joint Services, including the Private, were conducting a road block under `Operation Clean Sweep’ when the motorcyclist who was proceeding east along the northern side of the road allegedly breached the cordon and collided with the soldier who was positioned on the northern side of the road. As a result of the impact both victims fell onto the road. They were immediately rushed to the nearby Fort Wellington Hospital.