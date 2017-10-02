Court action against errant land developers before year end – Saul

Court action against errant land developers who were sold swathes of land on the East Bank Demerara corridor will be filed before the end of the year, according to CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul.
During a recent interview with Stabroek News at his Brickdam office, Saul reiterated that court action will be taken but declined to identify those developers or say how many will be taken to court.
“…before the year ends you will see the agency taking several defaulters (developers) to court, those who have failed to deliver on their promises”, he said….
Amaila Falls hydro canned – Harmon
An end has been declared by the APNU+AFC government to the 165 MW Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP).
Ram pillories President over `six sisters’ remark, diaspora `brains’
Commentator Christopher Ram has launched a blistering attack on President David Granger over remarks he made while in New York last week and has also raised questions about wider problems in the APNU+AFC government.
Linden miner dies in pit collapse
A miner from Linden died after the pit he was working in collapsed yesterday morning.
Housing schemes pose policing challenge
Within the last decade several large housing schemes have been developed along the East Bank corridor and while many are thankful for house lots there are increasing concerns about the police’s ability to respond promptly to reports of crime because of the few signs and their unfamiliarity with the areas.
President offered temporary refuge to hurricane victims – Greenidge
Temporary refuge and assistance while their homes are rebuilt for their eventual repatriation is what Guyana has offered to victims of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says.