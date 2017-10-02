President offered temporary refuge to hurricane victims – Greenidge

Temporary refuge and assistance while their homes are rebuilt for their eventual repatriation is what Guyana has offered to victims of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says.

Questions have been raised here about what President David Granger promised hurricane victims during a recent trip to New York. Greenidge cleared the air yesterday.

“What he (President Granger) is saying, in terms of hurricane relief, is that in the event there is a need for a temporary arrangement so that people be housed, as it were, while their permanent homes are being rebuilt, Guyana was prepared to make itself available for persons to be housed here in the very short term,” Greenidge told Stabroek News when contacted…..