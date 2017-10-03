Kingston, East La Penitence men accused of ganja trafficking after home busts

A city labourer, who is accused of having marijuana for trafficking, was remanded to prison yesterday by a city court.

Leonard Mayers 47, of Lot 35, Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to charge when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The charge stated that on Sunday, October 1, at Mayers’ home, he had 83.6 grammes of cannabis in his possession for trafficking.

The prosecution told the court that police, acting on information, went to the home and saw Mayers throwing a bulky bag through a window. Upon searching, the police found the bag, which contained the marijuana. The police also said that while in police custody, Mayers admitted to ownership of the cannabis in a statement…..