Lawyer seeking jail transfer for cash jet pilot

Lawyer for United States-based Guyanese pilot Khamraj Lall, who is facing new money laundering and drug trafficking charges, is seeking to have him transferred to another jail to facilitate easier access to him by his family and legal team, among other things.

In a letter to US Judge Michael A. Shipp, attorney Michael D’Alessior Jr, is seeking to have Lall transferred back to the Essex County Jail, where he had already spent two years, from the Monmouth County, where he was transferred several weeks ago for arraignment on the new charges he now faces.

Listing the reasons in the letter, which was sent on Wednesday and seen by this newspaper, D’Alessior, Jr said Lall has to face a bail application hearing next Monday…..