Lawyer seeking jail transfer for cash jet pilot

Lawyer for United States-based Guyanese pilot Khamraj Lall, who is facing new money laundering and drug trafficking charges, is seeking to have him transferred to another jail to facilitate easier access to him by his family and legal team, among other things.
In a letter to US Judge Michael A. Shipp, attorney Michael D’Alessior Jr, is seeking to have Lall transferred back to the Essex County Jail, where he had already spent two years, from the Monmouth County, where he was transferred several weeks ago for arraignment on the new charges he now faces.
Listing the reasons in the letter, which was sent on Wednesday and seen by this newspaper, D’Alessior, Jr said Lall has to face a bail application hearing next Monday…..
Berbice policewoman chopped to death
A policewoman was yesterday chopped to death in her Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice home and her attacker, a neighbour whom she had grown up with, later hanged himself, leaving unanswered questions about what led to the grisly murder.
Eighty Guyanese to be flown from hurricane-ravaged islands – PM
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday said that approximately 80 Guyanese will be flown home after the recent hurricanes, which left Dominica, the British Virgin Islands and Barbuda with catastrophic damage.
Dead woman found at Foulis identified as domestic
The partially decomposed body of the woman who was found at the Foulis Seawall Access road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) more than a week ago has been positively identified as domestic worker, Indroutie Dass.
Jagdeo ‘hopeful’ of Gecom selection ahead of meeting with president
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday ex-pressed optimism that President David Granger has chosen a nominee from his third list to serve as Guyana Elections Com-mission (Gecom) chairperson and that the planned meeting between the two will be to inform him of the selection.
Accused denies causing wife’s death in accident
More than a year since losing his wife after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a car, Steve Fiedtkou, who has been charged with causing her death, finally got the chance to tell his side of the story when he led his defence at his trial yesterday.