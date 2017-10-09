Disregard for zoning laws damaging Lamaha Gardens, residents say

Residents of Lamaha Gardens say that the continuing disregard for the zoning laws by both authorities and private citizens has negatively affected the residential area, which was supposed to be a model community.

The opening of businesses and more recently an office by a government agency and incursions by cattle from neighbouring communities are among the issues affecting the residents, who told Stabroek News on Monday that they are fed up with how the community has been treated. They said despite complaints to government agencies, including the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) and the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), nothing has been done.

As a result of the issues, some residents are even moving, this newspaper was told.

“These are the things you have to do. These are the things you have to look after, otherwise communities will be ruined as we have seen people crying out about all over the country. The government cannot have agencies who are supposed to look after the interest of the public and are constantly ignoring them,” Ronald Alli, who heads local community group The Lamaha Gardens Community Cooperative Society Inc., said…..