Man killed in Strathspey accident

Mark Arjune, 19, of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara was pronounced dead at the GPHC yesterday morning after the speeding car he was in slammed into a utility pole.
The police yesterday said that Allen Batson, age 36, of Georgetown was admitted to the hospital.
The police say that the alcohol level of the driver was exceedingly above the legal limit.
The police say that initial investigations revealed that about 4.45 am yesterday, motor car PPP 6666 driven by a 29-year-old resident of Georgetown, was proceeding east along the northern lane of the said road at a fast rate, when he lost control and collided with the utility pole.
The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.
Guyana must never allow return of authoritarian rule – Ramkarran
The lesson of the restoration of democracy in October 1992 is that Guyana must never allow the return of authoritarian rule, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran SC.
There has to be transition from ailing sugar
-Raffik calls for deep water harbour Opening the 13th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair on Friday, Business Minister Dominic Gaskin said there has to be a transition away from the ailing sugar industry and this will bring new opportunities.
Radio Mahdia hits the airwaves
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday commissioned Radio Mahdia 95.1FM in the compound of the Regional Executive Office.
Suspect held over 2012 Pomeroon murder
The police have held a suspect in connection with the five-year-old murder of Terry Warren, who was tied up and chopped to death in 2012 in the Pomeroon.
Mahdia concrete road to be completed in December
Work on the Mahdia Community Road Project is now sixty-three percent complete, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said on Saturday.