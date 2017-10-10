Burger King cometh

The American Burger King fast food chain will soon have a home here as the Corum Group has been awarded the local franchise.
“We plan to open within a six months’ time frame and we will be offering burgers, a wide range of chicken options and kids meals that the brand is known for”, Marketing Director and Vice President of the Corum Group, Navin Singh told Stabroek News.
The Corum Group also holds the Pizza Hut franchise for Guyana and its executives are also the owners for the now closed Gravity Night Club.
Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Wednesday – NHC
(Reuters) – Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S.
GBTI says where laws conflict, primary duty is to protect interest of customers
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) says that in areas where the laws may conflict, the bank takes the position that “its primary duty is to protect the interests of its customers” and maintain the confidentiality associated with its fiduciary relationship with them.
Red-faced Cricket South Africa postpones T20 Global League
Cricket South Africa President Chris Nenzani speaks at the inaugural player draft of the T20 Global League T20 Global League JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) troubled T20 Global League has been postponed to 2018 in an embarrassing climb-down for the organisation which launched the tournament amid great fanfare in London in June.
Royden Williams caught at Weldaad
Shorn of his trademark dreadlocks, the suspected mastermind of the July 9th Camp Street jailbreak, Royden Williams was last night recaptured by the police.
Hurricane-hit Guyanese return
Ten Guyanese returned home from the hurricane-hit British Virgin Islands (BVI) last night aboard a Trans Guyana Airways flight.