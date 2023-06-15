Jamaica investment bank takes stake in restaurant group here

JMMB Jamaica, one of the Caribbean’s largest investment banks has bought a minority stake in Guyanese-owned Corum Restaurant Group Inc.

Corum Restaurant Group owns and operates restaurant franchises in Guyana such as Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum Brands. Corum Restaurant currently operates eleven Pizza Hut locations across Guyana with plans for more store openings throughout Guyana and the Caribbean.

A release yesterday from Corum and JMMB, said that the transaction will also help develop the group’s newest subsidiary Caribbean Fusion Holdings Inc which owns and will soon operate the P.F Chang’s franchise in Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, Barbados, and the Cayman Islands.