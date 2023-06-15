APNU reclaims control of Buxton/Foulis NDC from PPP/C

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has reclaimed control of the Buxton/Foulis Neigbour-hood Democratic Council which it lost in 2018.

Results from Monday’s poll illustrate that APNU secured victory on the East Coast council with 5,105 votes against the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) which managed to gather 4,511 votes.

Compared to the 2018 elections, votes for the PPP/C dropped by 94 despite the registering of 154 votes in Buxton/ Friendship where the ruling party didn’t contest in the last elections. In 2018 they recorded a total of 4,605 votes.