Man acquitted of raping woman he was convicted of robbing

Ejaz Ali Khan who had been charged with raping a shop owner three years ago, was yesterday acquitted of the offence by a jury.

After about two hours of deliberations, the 12-member jury returned with its unanimous verdict, finding Khan not guilty.

The indictment against him had stated that on July 28th, 2020 he sexually penetrated the woman without her consent.