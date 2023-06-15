Buxton man, 22, who suffered from seizures found dead 

Twenty-two-year-old Dexter Blair, who suffered from seizures, was yesterday morning found dead at his Lot 13 Middle Street, Buxton residence.

The dead man’s mother, Samantha, told this newspaper that her son suffered from seizures but his death was unexpected and sudden. In an interview with Stabroek News she said “Just March was one of my other son one year death anniversary, it is hard it is very hard on me.”

His younger sister Beyonce told this newspaper that she was awakened by the sound of her brother falling off the bed. She then noticed that he was having a seizure. She helped him and then went back to bed.

When she got up in the morning she noticed that her brother was still in the same position she had left him and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead

The family is seeking the public’s assistance in helping with funeral expenses. Persons desirous of assisting the family can contact Odessa on 684-4899 and 678-5154.