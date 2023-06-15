Insurance groups say industry being bypassed in oil and gas business

The Insurance Association of Guyana (IAG) and the Guyana Insurance Brokers Association (GIBA) say that the industry here has been bypassed in relation to oil and gas (O&G) services they are capable of providing.

In a letter published in the Stabroek News of June 12th both Presidents Melissa DeSantos of the IAG and Peter Abdool of GIBA said that the local industry has much to bring to the table and is an integral, underutilized part of the Government’s natural mechanism in negotiation of coverage and management and oversight of O&G risk. The local industry, the letter stated, knows and understands the intricacies of insurance and should be playing an integral role on behalf of the government.