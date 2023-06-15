ExxonMobil and partners lodge required US$2b deposit with EPA

Oil company ExxonMobil and its partners have lodged the required US$2 billion security deposit with the Environmental Protection Agency, as ordered by Guyana’s Appeal Court.
Appeal Court Judge, Justice Rishi Persaud, had ordered the insurance guarantee to be in place to allay any anxiety among those who are of the belief that there could be an environmental catastrophe of some sort. Exxon Guyana’s Vice President and Business Services Manager, Phillip Rietema, during a press engagement yesterday confirmed the insurance guarantee was lodged as ordered by the court.