PPP/C, APNU have nine seats each at Industry/Plaisance council

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) clinched nine seats each on the Industry/Plaisance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) at Monday’s elections and a decision looms on how the chairmanship will be decided.

The council had been won by APNU in 2018.

At a press conference on Tuesday, PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo said if they follow the precedent set by former Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan on tiebreakers, his party will win the chairmanship of the council.