Ministry assisting family made homeless after man demolishes property

Rose Harry who was left homeless
The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) is intervening to address a situation where a family was left homeless after a relative demolished their house  on Tuesday afternoon.

Homeless is Rose Harry of 2255 21st Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara and her five children, including a seven-month-old baby. According to a post on the Ministry’s Facebook page, the mother slept on the side of the road on Tuesday night and needed urgent assistance.

Harry told Stabroek News yesterday that her father-in-law demolished her home on Tuesday at around 1:43 pm while she was at work. She explained that when she arrived home, she saw her five children, including the seven-month-old baby, sitting next to the demolished home with her belongings on the road.

